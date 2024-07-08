Third Avenue Bridge in the Bronx stuck open due to high heat

NEW YORK -- The Third Avenue Bridge, which connects the Bronx to Manhattan over the Harlem River, got stuck in the open position Monday afternoon.

Officials believe the bridge got stuck open at around 3 p.m. because of high heat expanding the metal.

Video from the scene showed FDNY boats spraying water onto the span and bottom of the open bridge in an effort to cool it.

When workers try to move the bridge it fails to line up with the locking mechanism on the Manhattan side of the span, CBS New York's Dan Rice reported.

Department of Transportation workers and members of the FDNY are trying to cool the Third Avenue Bridge so it can line up with the locking mechanism. CBS2

The Third Avenue Bridge opened in August of 1898 and is a one-lane structure, meaning vehicular traffic only flows from the Bronx into Manhattan. It also does not have tolls so many vehicles use it on a daily basis.

The malfunction is causing major traffic delays in the South Bronx along the Major Deegan Expressway and East 138th Street.

The incident happened on the hottest day of the year so far in New York City.

