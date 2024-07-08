New York City's second heat wave of 2024 continues today. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Weather: Hot and humid week in NYC

First Alert Weather: Hot and humid week in NYC

First Alert Weather: Hot and humid week in NYC

Heat wave continues

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the New York City area from noon on Monday until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will feel like 95-104 degrees.

CBS New York

This is our second heat wave of 2024.

Monday forecast

A warm, sticky morning followed by hot and very humid conditions in the afternoon. A stray shower or rumble of thunder is possible. Highs will be in the low 90s, but it will feel more like 95.

CBS New York

Tonight, a stray shower or rumble is possible. It will be warm and very humid with lows in the 70s and 60s.

Tuesday

CBS New York

Hot and vert humid with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 90, but it will feel like 95+.

Wednesday

CBS New York

Hot and very humid again with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s, but feeling like 95.

Thursday

Very humid again with scattered thunderstorms and downpours. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, but feeling like the low 90s.

Friday

Very humid with a continued chance of storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

First Alert Weather maps