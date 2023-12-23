Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD names Thierno Bah as person of interest in deadly stabbing of SUNY student Denzel Bimpey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD names person of interest in deadly stabbing of Denzel Bimpey
NYPD names person of interest in deadly stabbing of Denzel Bimpey 00:27

NEW YORK -- The NYPD has identified a person of interest in the deadly stabbing of Denzel Bimpey, a SUNY Morrisville student who was killed during a fight in Manhattan

Investigators are looking for 18-year-old Thierno Bah of Harlem

According to police, Bah and a group of friends were on a bus with Bimpey, 18, as he was heading back home to the Bronx for Christmas on Dec. 15

Investigators believe the group mistakenly thought Bimpey was a rival gang member and stabbed him three times during a fight. 

Police said they found Bimpey with stab wounds to his chest, shoulder and arm near 26th Street and Park Avenue South before he died at Bellevue Hospital. 

"If you came home and you was down, he was the only one that would notice that something was wrong with you. He had this, like, special touch. Denzel was a special person. He is a special person," Godslove Nti, Bimpey's older sister, told CBS New York after his death. 

Bimpey was the second youngest of five children. He was a freshman business major at SUNY Morrisville. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 11:38 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.