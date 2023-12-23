NYPD names Thierno Bah as person of interest in deadly stabbing of SUNY student Denzel Bimpey

NEW YORK -- The NYPD has identified a person of interest in the deadly stabbing of Denzel Bimpey, a SUNY Morrisville student who was killed during a fight in Manhattan.

Investigators are looking for 18-year-old Thierno Bah of Harlem.

According to police, Bah and a group of friends were on a bus with Bimpey, 18, as he was heading back home to the Bronx for Christmas on Dec. 15.

Investigators believe the group mistakenly thought Bimpey was a rival gang member and stabbed him three times during a fight.

Police said they found Bimpey with stab wounds to his chest, shoulder and arm near 26th Street and Park Avenue South before he died at Bellevue Hospital.

"If you came home and you was down, he was the only one that would notice that something was wrong with you. He had this, like, special touch. Denzel was a special person. He is a special person," Godslove Nti, Bimpey's older sister, told CBS New York after his death.

Bimpey was the second youngest of five children. He was a freshman business major at SUNY Morrisville.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.