Denzel Bimpey, 18, stabbed to death during argument with 2 people in Midtown Manhattan, NYPD says

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument with two people in Midtown Manhattan

Police said they found Denzel Bimpey with stab wounds to his chest, shoulder and arm near 26th Street and Park Avenue South just before 11 p.m. Friday. 

Bimpey, a Bronx resident, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he died. 

"I was just coming back from dinner, just started walking to the hotel here, and I saw this gentleman in the middle of the street screaming at two other individuals, trying to start a fight. He was screaming profanities, they ended up running away. I saw him walk down this way and that's where the incident happened," a witness told CBS New York. 

Officers said the sidewalk and walls at the scene were covered in blood when they arrived. 

Video shows detectives canvassing the sidewalk and streets with flashlights and appearing to detain two suspects, but NYPD said only one person of interest was in custody and being questioned.

Charges were not immediately filed. 

First published on December 16, 2023 / 8:39 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

