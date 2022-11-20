Watch CBS News
Local News

The Point: Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina on fixing Rikers Island

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point: DOC Commissioner Louis Molina on fixing Rikers Island
The Point: DOC Commissioner Louis Molina on fixing Rikers Island 19:07

New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina has gotten a reprieve after a federal judge gave him more time to fix the problems at Rikers Island. But will he be able to?

The Point

Mayor Eric Adams rejected the idea of calling in a receiver to fix Rikers, saying it's up to the city to handle it. Now it's up to Molina to prove the mayor right. 

Watch Marcia Kramer's full interview with DOC Commissioner Molina in the video player above, or click here

Your Point

We spoke with two men who have spent time on Rikers and say there are plenty of things that need attention. 

Your Point: Former Rikers Island inmates say a lot needs to change 02:37

Exclamation Point

In a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, DOC Commissioner Molina responds to former Rikers inmates' concerns about the jail and how inmates are treated. 

Exclamation Point: DOC Commissioner responds for former Rikers inmates' concerns 13:26

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 1:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.