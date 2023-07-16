The Point: First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Biden-challenger Marianne Williamson

First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright on 1-year anniversary of Blueprint for Child Care

First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright on 1-year anniversary of Blueprint for Child Care

First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright on 1-year anniversary of Blueprint for Child Care

From New York City issues to presidential politics, Marcia Kramer talked turkey with two women in the know this week on "The Point."

Talking Points

First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright appeared on "The Point" on the one-year anniversary of the Adams administration's Blueprint for Child Care.

Author, political activist and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson wants to be president of the United States. Kramer asked Williamson why she thinks she should replace President Joe Biden.

Your Point

Do Americans respect their elders? How severe is ageism in today's society? We asked New Yorkers to weigh in.

Exclamation Point

The conversations with Wright and Williamson continued on CBS News New York.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.