The Point: First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Biden-challenger Marianne Williamson

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright on 1-year anniversary of Blueprint for Child Care
From New York City issues to presidential politics, Marcia Kramer talked turkey with two women in the know this week on "The Point."

First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright appeared on "The Point" on the one-year anniversary of the Adams administration's Blueprint for Child Care

Author, political activist and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson wants to be president of the United States. Kramer asked Williamson why she thinks she should replace President Joe Biden

Do Americans respect their elders? How severe is ageism in today's society? We asked New Yorkers to weigh in.

The conversations with Wright and Williamson continued on CBS News New York. 

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.   

Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 2:24 PM

