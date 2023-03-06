Former Michigan-based pastor announces second run for President

(CBS DETROIT) - President Joe Biden has a new challenger for his job. Marianne Williamson is entering the Democratic 2024 primary race for president, and the self-help author is open about her plans moving forward.

"I can't imagine that any American fails to see how different of a country that we are right now than we were in 2020, on so many levels," Williamson said. "It was not an easy decision because as you might know, I ran for president 2020. I was in the belly of the beast, up close and personal with the truth of it all. Many times, people asked me 'what it was like.' What did you learn running for president?' I frequently said, I learned the system is even more corrupt than I knew or feared, but the people are even more wonderful than I hoped."

As she embarks on another journey, hoping to get to the White House, Williamson says she hopes the people of Michigan back her.

"The most important thing is that I raised my daughter there. I was there for 8 years. I worked as a non-denominational spiritual leader at what was called the Church of Today, Renaissance Unity, in Warren Michigan," Williamson said. "I met many people who remain lifelong friends. My daughter always says I had a happy childhood in Michigan, which means so much to any mother; but I'll tell you something else. I saw how hard it was for people, in a way that imprinted itself on my brain and my soul. I promised myself actually that if I had a chance, maybe I could do something to change that."

Williamson ended her 2020 campaign after one year. We asked her about her decision to challenge fellow democrat, Joe Biden. She didn't shy away from explaining that they have different visions for how to help the country.

"The president is passing policies to help people survive, an unjust system. My agenda and the unjust system. America shouldn't be such a hard place for the majority of people to live.



In her message for voters, Williamson says she simply wants to be heard.

"I hope that you (Americans) will give me a good listen. A presidential campaign is a long job audition, and I hope that they will not allow a bunch of fairy dust to be thrown in their eyes. Mischaracterizing me, and so forth.," Williamson said.

Although no official announcement has been made, first lady Jill Biden says her husband intends to run for re-election.