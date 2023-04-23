Watch CBS News
The Point: Latest on New York state budget negotiations, crime in NYC, migrants, rat czar and more

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Sen. Gianaris on budget negotiations, free bus service and more
Sen. Gianaris on budget negotiations, free bus service and more 08:59

New York's budget is really late. Meanwhile, Republicans came to New York City to say our streets are unsafe. 

There are so many questions, but what are the answers? 

Talking Points

Deputy Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris has his finger on the pulse of what's going on.

Gianaris discussed the latest on the state budget negotiations with Gov. Kathy Hochul, plans for free bus service in the city, housing and more with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer. 

Watch their conversation here or in the player below. 

Sen. Gianaris on budget negotiations, free bus service and more 08:59

Queens City Council Member Robert Holden is known for telling it like it is, even if his party doesn't like it. 

Holden discussed his concerns about crime in New York City and how to address the growing cost of the migrant situation. 

Watch the conversation here or in the player below. 

NYC Council Member Robert Holden on crime, migrants and more 09:54

Your Point

Rats have been in New York City since the 18th century. At last count, 2 million are in our sewers, subways, streets and even walls. 

Will the city's new rat czar make a difference? New Yorkers weighed in. 

New Yorkers describe the city's rat problem 02:49

Exclamation Point

In a conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Sen. Gianaris discussed charter schools, MTA spending, increasing the minimum wage, congressional maps and more. 

Exclamation Point: Gianaris on charter schools, MTA spending and more 14:21

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation."   

Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 1:19 PM

