Watch CBS News
Politics

Mayor Adams, Rep. Nadler speak out ahead of House Judiciary Committee hearing on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

House Judiciary hearing today on Manhattan DA Bragg
House Judiciary hearing today on Manhattan DA Bragg 02:33

NEW YORK -- Washington is coming to New York for a rare hearing of the House Judiciary Committee

It's being led by Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, who has criticized the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump. He plans to portray Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as soft on crime. 

In a show of support for the district attorney, House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jerry Nadler and New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke out ahead of the hearing. 

Watch their full remarks in the player above.

CLICK HERE for more from CBS News.

Elijah Westbrook
elijah-westbrook-small-2021.png

Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 8:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.