Mayor Adams, Rep. Nadler speak out ahead of House Judiciary Committee hearing on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

NEW YORK -- Washington is coming to New York for a rare hearing of the House Judiciary Committee.

It's being led by Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, who has criticized the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump. He plans to portray Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as soft on crime.

.@Jim_Jordan and the @JudiciaryGOP are wasting tax payer dollars to try to distract from Donald Trump's legal issues.



If they want to do some REAL work fighting crime, the safest big city in America is here to help. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 17, 2023

In a show of support for the district attorney, House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jerry Nadler and New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke out ahead of the hearing.

