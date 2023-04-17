Mayor Adams, Rep. Nadler speak out ahead of House Judiciary Committee hearing on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg
NEW YORK -- Washington is coming to New York for a rare hearing of the House Judiciary Committee.
It's being led by Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, who has criticized the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump. He plans to portray Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as soft on crime.
In a show of support for the district attorney, House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jerry Nadler and New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke out ahead of the hearing.
Watch their full remarks in the player above.
CLICK HERE for more from CBS News.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.