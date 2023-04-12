Watch Live: Mayor Eric Adams provides update on NYC's rat problem
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is providing an update on the efforts to address the city's rat problem.
Earlier this month, the Sanitation Department changed the rules for when people can put out their garbage, in part to deter the rodents.
The mayor's announcement comes during a ribbon cutting for the National Action Network's annual convention in Harlem.
Watch streaming live now on CBS News New York.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.