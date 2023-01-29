Watch CBS News
The Point: NYCHA facing looming crisis as more tenants fall behind on rent

By Marcia Kramer

By Marcia Kramer

The Point: NYCHA's interim CEO on tenants falling behind on rent
Finding money to keep New York City's vast network of public housing up and running has always been an iffy proposition. But with thousands of tenants falling behind on rent, NYCHA faces a new crisis. 

Can it be solved?

Lisa Bova-Hiatt is the interim head of NYCHA who is facing a new and possibly unanticipated problem. Plummeting rent payments have made it even more difficult to fix the numerous problems facing public housing residents. 

Watch Marcia Kramer's conversation with Bova-Hiatt here or in the player below. 

Next, Kramer spoke with tenant activist Daniel Barber, president of the Jackson Houses Resident Association, for the view from the other side. 

Watch the conversation here or in the player below. 

The Point: NYCHA tenant on biggest problems with public housing 08:50

People who live in public housing give it mixed reviews. Some like it, but even they have a laundry list of complaints. 

Your Point: NYCHA tenants give public housing mixed reviews 02:44

In an conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Bova-Hiatt shares her thoughts on NYCHA's future and Barber pleads with city leaders to stop making empty promises. 

Exclamation Point: What tenants want from NYCHA 21:37

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests. 

