The Point: Former NFL QB Jay Fiedler previews Chiefs-Eagles & N.Y. lawmaker proposes plan to move Jets back to Queens

This week, CBS2's Marcia Kramer talked football with former NFL quarterback Jay Fiedler and explored the possibility of the New York Jets moving back to Queens.

The Point

Fiedler now runs football camps, clinics and training through his PrimeTime football programs and will be launching a flag football league on Long Island in the spring.

Watch Fiedler's full interview here or in the video player above.

Talking Point

State Sen. Joseph Addabbo is chairman of the Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee. He said his dream is to bring the Jets back to New York after 40 years in the wilderness of New Jersey.

Watch Addabbo's interview here or in the video player below.

Your Point

The Jets and Giants didn't make the final cut this year, but many New Yorkers are still excited for the big game.

Exclamation Point

In a conversation only CBS News New York, Sen. Addabbo shared his thoughts on a proposed bill to ban kids under 12 from playing tackle football and the process for awarding downstate casino licenses.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.