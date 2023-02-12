Watch CBS News
The Point: Former NFL QB Jay Fiedler previews Chiefs-Eagles & N.Y. lawmaker proposes plan to move Jets back to Queens

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point: Former NFL QB Jay Fiedler previews Chiefs-Eagles
The Point: Former NFL QB Jay Fiedler previews Chiefs-Eagles 09:37

This week, CBS2's Marcia Kramer talked football with former NFL quarterback Jay Fiedler and explored the possibility of the New York Jets moving back to Queens

The Point

Fiedler now runs football camps, clinics and training through his PrimeTime football programs and will be launching a flag football league on Long Island in the spring. 

Watch Fiedler's full interview here or in the video player above. 

Talking Point

State Sen. Joseph Addabbo is chairman of the Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee. He said his dream is to bring the Jets back to New York after 40 years in the wilderness of New Jersey

Watch Addabbo's interview here or in the video player below. 

The Point: State Sen. Joseph Addabbo wants the Jets to play in Queens 08:59

Your Point

The Jets and Giants didn't make the final cut this year, but many New Yorkers are still excited for the big game. 

Your Point: Who are New Yorkers rooting for? Chiefs or Eagles? 03:06

Exclamation Point

In a conversation only CBS News New York, Sen. Addabbo shared his thoughts on a proposed bill to ban kids under 12 from playing tackle football and the process for awarding downstate casino licenses. 

Exclamation Point: Downstate New York casino licenses 08:30

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests. 

Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 12:41 PM

