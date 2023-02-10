New York lawmaker proposes plan to move Jets to new stadium in Queens

NEW YORK -- A New York lawmaker says he wants to bring the Jets back to Queens after 40 years in the New Jersey Meadowlands.

"They're the New York Jets. They should be here," said Queens Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who outlined his plan during an appearance on CBS2's political talk show "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

It's what Addabbo might call the perfect alignment of the stars.

There are already plans to build a soccer stadium in Willets Point and Gang Green could opt out of their contract at MetLife Stadium next year.

Addabbo proposes upping the planned 25,000-seat soccer stadium near Citi Field to roughly 80,000 seats to accommodate the Jets.

"The land is there. You need initiative," said Addabbo.

Addabbo, who chairs the senate's Racing, Wagering and Gaming Committee, said bringing the Jets back to New York makes sense on a lot of levels.

"If you really are interested about, not only revenue, but again thousands and thousands of jobs, good jobs, I think this is an opportunity that really we should take advantage of," said Addabbo.

The senator said it not only makes good economic sense to move the team, but Jets owner Woody Johnson should think about New Yorkers who live for football.

"I think their fan base is still in New York. I think their fan base grows exponentially if they come back to New York," said Addobbo, a Jets fan himself. "There are so many Jet fans out there who want to see them come home. Bring the Jets home. Make that NY on the side of the helmet really mean New York."

The Jets did not respond to a request for comment.

Watch the entire interview Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after Face the Nation.