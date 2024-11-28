Thanksgiving weather brings steady rain for the parade, snow north of NYC

NEW YORK -- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade weather forecast was a wet one this year. New York City saw steady rain throughout the morning, while areas north and west of the city are bracing for snow.

Fortunately, the wind didn't turn out to be an issue for the balloons to fly.

It's a First Alert Weather Day, as we track the timing and totals across the region.

Winter storm warning

CBS News New York

A winter storm warning is in effect for western Ulster County, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for Sullivan County, both through this evening.

Snow may accumulate up to 10 inches in a few spots. Within those two counties, average final totals are likely to range between 2-6 inches, though.

The highest totals will be in the highest elevations of the mountains up there.

Raining on the parade

CBS News New York

Elsewhere, it's just a steady rain, moderate at times. Unfortunately, the bulk fell straight through the parade. Spectators were advised to bring their rain gear and even some hand/foot warmers, as temperatures were stuck in the 40s to around 50.

The plus side was we weren't looking at much in the way of wind, which was good news for the balloons! Gusts topped out around 15 mph this morning, but will increase to 20-30 mph this evening.

The rain will start to taper off by the mid-to-late afternoon hours, and a dry evening is expected. Rainfall totals regionwide are anticipated to be between .5-1 inches – something to be thankful for amid the ongoing drought. Again, winds will turn gusty as the storm departs.

As for high temperatures, just like the food served for Thanksgiving dinner, they'll have a wide variety, ranging from the 50s along the coast to the upper 30s in the northwestern suburbs. Central Park will be right in the middle at 50 degrees.

Black Friday and beyond

CBS News New York

The rest of the holiday weekend looks mainly dry, but colder. There's just a 10-20% chance of a spotty rain/snow shower on Black Friday. Otherwise, plan on a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend.

Highs will be in the mid 40s tomorrow before falling into the 30s to near 40 for the rest of the weekend.

The chilly temps look to continue for the first week of December.

First Alert Weather maps

Live radar around Tri-State Area

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.