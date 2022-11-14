Experts offer tips on how to navigate the busy Thanksgiving travel season and when to expect gridlock in New York City

How to navigate the busy Thanksgiving travel season in New York City

NEW YORK -- With the holidays approaching, Gridlock Alert Days are about to get underway in New York City.

CBS2's Hannah Kliger got tips from an expert on how to beat the crowds on the roads and in the air this holiday season.

The busiest travel season of the year is fast approaching, and New York City is among the top five most popular Thanksgiving destinations in the country, according to AAA, along with Orlando, Anaheim, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

"We're actually flying down to Florida to see my family, and we're taking a cruise actually over Thanksgiving," New Jersey resident Lisa Bakhos said.

Next Sunday, Nov. 20, is the most expensive time to fly, according to travel experts like Robert Sinclair Jr. with AAA, but this time of year is tricky for other reasons too.

"Weather is the big x-factor for flying on or around Thanksgiving. Just about 70 percent of all air traffic delays nationwide eminate from the Tri-State Area," Sinclair said.

Atlanta resident Jack Arcentales visits his family in Queens every two weeks and was flying in Sunday night. Thanksgiving week, though, he's staying put.

"Being the holiday season, the airports are going to get packed, TSA is going to get backed up, just get there as early as possible," he said.

Navigating the roads requires some planning, too.

The New York City Department of Transportation says the first Gridlock Alert Day of the holiday season will be this Wednesday, Nov. 16, but travel experts say the busiest, absolute worst time to travel will be the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, after 5 p.m.

And yet, some motorists, like Long Island resident Josh Crump, are getting behind the wheel then. He's planning a 26-hour drive to Austin, Texas, for a motorcycle event.

"We'll be driving all through Thanksgiving," he said. "We'll be celebrating Thanksgiving together on the road."

Sinclair says the one thing he always suggests to beat the rush of drivers: "Wake up extra early on Thanksgiving itself and hit the road then."

If you're staying local, the MTA suggests taking mass transit on Gridlock Alert Days and keep those dates in mind to avoid being stuck in the mad rush of the season. Plan ahead and pack your patience.

For a full list of Gridlock Alert Days, click here.