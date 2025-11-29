Rain, wintry weather across Tri-State Area could impact holiday travel Sunday. Get the First Alert Weather Day Forecast.

The CBS News New York First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday due to rain and a bit of wintry weather far north and west that may impact holiday travel.

Another First Alert Weather Day will arrive Tuesday due to a coastal storm that will bring heavy rain and some snow to the region.

Sunday's system expected to bring rain, possibly some snow

While the system anticipated to move through Sunday will mostly be a rain event, some snow is possible in our far northwestern zones. In these locations, mainly in the higher elevations of Ulster County, up to 2 inches of snow may fall.

Elsewhere, rain that may be heavy at times should amount to .25-.5 inches. Outside of the higher elevations, temperatures will briefly warm up, pushing 50 degrees in many spots.

Sunday's system will quickly move out by Monday, leading to a dry and cold day.

First winter storm of the season anticipated to arrive Tuesday

The break does not last long, though, as our second First Alert Weather Day is poised for Tuesday. During that day, the first winter storm of the season is anticipated to effect the entire Tri-State Area. The final outcomes of this storm are still evolving and will get fine-tuned as the weekend comes to a close.

In scenario 1, the storm would bring mostly rain to a large portion of the area before changing over to snow as it departs. Meanwhile, areas to the northwest would see mostly wintry precipitation throughout the duration of the event.

In scenario 2, the storm would track closer to shore, bringing rain for even more locations, with snow mainly confined to far northwestern zones.

In both scenarios, heavy rain is likely. High winds may also be a factor at the coast. Where the rain/snow line sets up will determine who sees accumulating snow and who doesn't. Regardless of whether the storm is more wet than white, it will be disruptive for everyone.

Following Tuesday's storm, a cold pattern settles in place through next weekend, right on par with the arrival of December.