How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day 2023 Parade: Route map, timing and more details to know

NEW YORK -- We're just one day away from Thanksgiving, and that means preparations are well underway for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

This year's parade starts 30 minutes earlier than usual, and will feature seven new balloons and six new floats.

What time is the parade?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 and ends around noon.

Parade route

The parade steps off from West 77th Street & Central Park West, travels down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, turns onto Central Park South toward Sixth Avenue, then heads down Sixth Avenue to Macy's Herald Square.

Where to watch

There are 2.5 miles along the route where spectators can watch all the action. Catch the start on Central Park West between West 75th and West 61st streets, or the rest on Sixth Avenue between West 59th and West 38th streets.

New balloons & floats

This year's parade will feature 25 balloons, including seven new characters -- Beagle Scout Snoopy, Blue Cat and Chugs from Cool Cats, Po from "Kung Fu Panda," LEO from an upcoming animated film, Monkey D. Luffy from "One Piece," Uncle Dan from "Migration," plus, a new Pillsbury Doughboy balloon.

There will also be 31 floats, including six new ones -- Camp Snoopy, the Good Burger Mobile, one called "Igniting Memories," a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles "Mutant Mayhem" float, another called "Palace of Sweets," and the Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka.

Who is performing?

Legendary performer Cher will headline the parade. The list of performers also includes Alex Smith, Amanda Shaw, Ashley Park, Bell Biv Devoe, Brandy, Chicago, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Enhypen, En Vogue, Jax, Jessie James Decker, Jon Batiste, Manuel Turizo, Miss America Grace Stanke, Paul Russel and Pentatonix.

There will also be 11 marching bands from across the country and seven other performance groups.

Street Closures

Formation:

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

82nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Dispersal:

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet

Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):

58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Broadway

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street

8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and Plaza Street