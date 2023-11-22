How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day 2023 Parade: Route map, timing and more details to know
NEW YORK -- We're just one day away from Thanksgiving, and that means preparations are well underway for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
This year's parade starts 30 minutes earlier than usual, and will feature seven new balloons and six new floats.
CBS New York has everything you need to know before the big event.
What time is the parade?
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 and ends around noon.
Parade route
The parade steps off from West 77th Street & Central Park West, travels down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, turns onto Central Park South toward Sixth Avenue, then heads down Sixth Avenue to Macy's Herald Square.
See a map of the parade route here.
Where to watch
There are 2.5 miles along the route where spectators can watch all the action. Catch the start on Central Park West between West 75th and West 61st streets, or the rest on Sixth Avenue between West 59th and West 38th streets.
New balloons & floats
This year's parade will feature 25 balloons, including seven new characters -- Beagle Scout Snoopy, Blue Cat and Chugs from Cool Cats, Po from "Kung Fu Panda," LEO from an upcoming animated film, Monkey D. Luffy from "One Piece," Uncle Dan from "Migration," plus, a new Pillsbury Doughboy balloon.
There will also be 31 floats, including six new ones -- Camp Snoopy, the Good Burger Mobile, one called "Igniting Memories," a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles "Mutant Mayhem" float, another called "Palace of Sweets," and the Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka.
See our Balloon Inflation special here.
Who is performing?
Legendary performer Cher will headline the parade. The list of performers also includes Alex Smith, Amanda Shaw, Ashley Park, Bell Biv Devoe, Brandy, Chicago, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Enhypen, En Vogue, Jax, Jessie James Decker, Jon Batiste, Manuel Turizo, Miss America Grace Stanke, Paul Russel and Pentatonix.
There will also be 11 marching bands from across the country and seven other performance groups.
Street Closures
Formation:
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
- 82nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Route:
- Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
Dispersal:
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 41st Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street
- Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet
Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):
- 58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Broadway
- 40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street
- 8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street
- Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and Plaza Street
