Cher, Brandy, Jon Batiste & more set to perform at 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The star-studded lineup for this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was revealed Wednesday.

Legendary performer Cher will headline the parade.

The long list of performers also includes Jon Batiste, Brandy and the casts of several Broadway shows, including "Back to the Future: The Musical," "& Juliet" and more.

Seven new balloons are making their debuts this year, including Beagle Scout Snoopy, Po from "Kung Fu Panda," Monkey D. Luffy from "One Piece" and a new Pillsbury Doughboy balloon.

There will also be four new floats, including "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," by Nickelodeon and Paramount, the parent company of CBS2.

The parade will begin 30 minutes earlier than usual, at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, stepping off from its traditional starting line at 77th Street and Central Park West.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 8:30 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

