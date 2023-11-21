How to watch the balloon inflation for 2023's Thanksgiving Parade in NYC

NEW YORK -- Before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marches through Manhattan, the giant balloon characters will come to life on the Upper West Side.

The annual balloon inflation event always draws a crowd, as people get a chance to see their favorite characters in person.

Streaming special

CBS New York's Dick Brennan, Jessica Moore and Lonnie Quinn will be live on the Upper West Side with a preview of the parade streaming at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News New York.

What time is the balloon inflation?

The Balloon Inflation event returns the night before from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22. outside the Museum of Natural History between West 77th and West 81st streets.

Where to watch

Spectators will enter at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue, then move clockwise around the museum before exiting between West 82nd to West 86th Street.

CBS New York

New balloons & floats

This year's parade will feature 25 balloons, including seven new characters -- Beagle Scout Snoopy, Blue Cat and Chugs from Cool Cats, Po from "Kung Fu Panda," LEO from an upcoming animated film, Monkey D. Luffy from "One Piece," Uncle Dan from "Migration," plus, a new Pillsbury Doughboy balloon.

There will also be 31 floats, including six new ones -- Camp Snoopy, the Good Burger Mobile, one called "Igniting Memories," a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles "Mutant Mayhem" float, another called "Palace of Sweets," and the Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka.