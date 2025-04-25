Is the New York strip steak being rebranded? A bill in Texas is proposing a name change.

Beef broiling between New York, Texas over strip steak name change

Beef broiling between New York, Texas over strip steak name change

Beef broiling between New York, Texas over strip steak name change

Some Texas lawmakers want to rename the famous New York strip steak after the Lone Star State, but restaurant owners and state officials in the Empire State aren't having it.

There's even a proposed bill in Texas for the name change, arguing calling it a "Texas strip steak" could make the cut of meat more popular there. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick shared his argument about the name in a video on X.

On Friday, a press conference was held at the Empire Steak House East in Midtown East with city restaurant industry leaders and state officials.

"The fact is that New York was the original creator of the strip steak. Anything else is fake advertising," said Rene Ontal, communications coordinator for Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright.

CBS News New York reached out to the office of Texas Sen. Kevin Sparks, who recently introduced the bill, but as of Friday evening, we have yet to hear back from him.

"Leave this to New York"

Although the name change would likely just apply for the state of Texas, some people in New York City have beef with the idea.

"You're being extra. You're being very extra. Leave it the way it is. It's the New York strip, and it's the New York strip for a reason. And it's a great cut of meat," Will Lake said.

"I am very thankful for Texas and all the beef that they produce for the United States, but I don't think changing the name from a New York strip to a Texas strip would make much of a difference. It seems like a marketing campaign, if you ask me," Keosha Poole said.

"I think the politicians in Texas have much more serious things they should be worried about than this," Larry Friedman said.

As the owner of the Empire Steak House East, Jack Sinanaj takes steaks very seriously. He shared his disapproval of the name change.

"Oh please. Give me a break. You have enough. You have a cowboy steak. What else do you need? Leave this to New York," Sinanaj said.

You can email Erica with Bronx story ideas by CLICKING HERE.