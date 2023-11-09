Shinnecock leaders urge Southampton school district to earmark funds for struggling tribal students

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. - Tensions have been flaring at Board of Education meetings on Long Island where Native American tribal members are dissatisfied with their children's education.

New York state pays the Southampton school district millions each year to educate Shinnecock students. Tribal leaders want that money earmarked for their struggling children.

In their on-site preschool, Shinnecock children learn their native Algonquin and tribal leaders say they're academically ahead of the curve. However, by the fourth grade, they're falling behind. By high school in the Southampton school district, testing shows dramatic disparities with only 10% proficient in math and reading.

"If we were progressing, if we were meeting those educational milestones, then there would be no reason for this conversation. But we're not," Shinnecock Nation Director of Education Denise Williams said.

It's a heated conversation playing out at school board meetings.

"You can't go anywhere else in this country and witness the obvious disparity between haves and have nots," one person said.

"We taught you how to survive on our land. Give it back by educating us," said another.

They're demanding a change in the way Southampton educates their 97 children.

"Absolutely Southampton is failing our kids," Shinnecock Nation General Counsel Secretary Germain Smith said.

They are upset nearly $5 million annually in Native American tuition which New York state pays the district goes to the entire school district, instead of their struggling Shinnecock students only.

"That money is not a handout. It's not a gift. It is the repatriations for the stolen lands that this very school is sitting on," Shinnecock Tribal Leader Lance Gumbs said.

"We demand that more of that money is utilized for professional development, for reading specialists, for extra help," Smith said.

The Shinnecocks' contract with the district expires in June. They want it renegotiated, giving them a say on how their money is used.

"We have children that are falling behind, that are not being educated properly ... and in the wealthy school district like Southampton there is no reason for that," Smith said.

"If you have a contract, honor the contract and get results. We want to see a return on the investment," Shinnecock Nation Chairman Bryan Polite said.

"That money is put into a pool that goes into our whole general budget," one Southampton school district official said.

District officials said there is no way to earmark money only for Shinnecock kids. It's in lieu of taxes, because tribal territory residents don't pay school taxes.

"As with all school property taxes… the funding… helps pay for staffing and programs and the general day-to-day operations of a school district," officials said.

"Indigenous and non-Indigenous students are educated together… funds are by necessity incorporated into the district's overall budget," said the New York state Department of Education.

Tribal leader said that needs to change.

"Something has to give. If you guys are allowed to do it under law, and we're requesting that you do it - in fact, now we are kind of demanding that you're doing it - then you should do it," Polite said.

They're calling for a district strategic plan, including more diverse teachers and Native American education, to address the learning differences of the Shinnecocks.

They're weighing all options, including talks with the nearby Tuckahoe school district, about building a new high school, so they could pull their funding and their children out of Southampton.

"We want to make the school better for our children. If that doesn't happen, then obviously any parent would say 'Hey there needs to change,' but that's not our goal. Our goal is to stay in a district that generations of Shinnecocks have been taught at," Polite said.

To give the kids better odds than generations before them.

The district superintendent says it is actively looking for applicants who identify as Native American, but the location, regional cost of living and teacher shortage have impacted hiring.

The New York state Department of Education had the following statement:

NYSED contracts with districts across the state to provide for the education of Indigenous students. The development of these contracts involves the consultation and input of the Indigenous Nation to ensure programs maintain cultural responsiveness as well as specific academic and social-emotional supports for Indigenous students. The majority of the educational programs funded through these contracts, including in Southampton, are designed to be part of the district's regular offerings such as classroom and extracurricular activities. Classrooms in places like Southampton contain a diverse tapestry where Indigenous and non-Indigenous students are educated together. As such, these funds are by necessity incorporated into the district's overall budget.



The New York State Education Department Office of Indigenous Education is working closely with all school districts and Indigenous Nations, including the Shinnecock Nation and the Southampton school district, to prove educational opportunities where Indigenous students can excel academically in a culturally responsive and sustaining environment.

Nicholas Dyno, superintendent of schools of the Southampton school district, had this statement:

Re: NYS tribal funding going to the entire Southampton school district instead of their students only.

As all public schools on Long Island, Southampton School District's operating budget is funded through various sources, including state aid, PILOT and/or tuition payments and property taxes. As the Shinnecock Nation holds sovereign status and does not impose property taxes, the New York State Indigenous Education Unit provides state funding (tuition) to Southampton Schools to support the education of school-aged children living within the Nation's territory. As with all school property taxes and other tuition payments received, the funding from the Indigenous Education Unit is included in the district's general fund, which helps pay for staffing and programs and the general day-to-day operations of a school district.

RE: The district doesn't have enough teachers of color (and Native).

In the past five years, Southampton School District has actively been looking for applicants of color, including those who identify as Indigenous/Native American. Postings have been sent to several distribution sites including Shinnecock COT Representative for Distribution, LI Black Educators Association and LI Latino Teachers Association. Additionally, the district developed and implemented a TEACHERS OF TOMORROW PROGRAM which provides education and employment to students interested in becoming teachers. The location, regional cost of living, difficult commute and teacher shortage are some factors that have impacted our desire to increase the hiring of individuals from historically underrepresented groups. The district has actively worked to hire teachers and support staff who hold bilingual certifications to meet the needs of our highest population of students. The district will continue its efforts to support the varying needs of students while actively enhancing the recruitment of individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Re: Lack of DEI education

The Southampton School District is proud of its diversity and believe it's imperative to actively ensure that all students and employees feel included and supported. Within the district's DEI policy, our staff is dedicated to fostering an inclusive culture by means of professional development, restorative practices, and student-centered learning environments that validate and celebrate cultural identities. The district's goals are to foster positive academic outcomes and empower students as agents of social change through four guiding principles: Welcoming and Affirming Environment; Inclusive Curriculum and Assessment; High Expectations and Rigorous Instruction; and Ongoing Professional Learning and Support. The district has hosted several professional development sessions for staff including most recently on implicit bias. The district is committed to broadening its understanding and implementing the components of a restorative practice approach in order to foster safe spaces where all stakeholders are seen, heard and accepted.