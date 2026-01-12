2 teens bring loaded guns to NYC schools, police say

Two teens were found with loaded guns at two separate New York City schools on Monday morning, according to police.

Officers said a 17-year-old was found with a gun at about 10:15 a.m. at Harlem Renaissance School.

At about 11:10 a.m., a school safety agent spotted a 15-year-old with a gun at Long Island City High School. Police said the student is in custody.

Both schools are non-scanning, meaning there are no metal detectors in place at the school.

City education officials said in October that the use of scanners and metal detectors is handled by the NYPD's School Safety Division. Those protocols were created in 2016.

Principals can request scanners after weapons are found at school through a four-step process.

The principal first must run the request by the school safety committee, school leadership, teachers, teachers' union, staff, students, parents, school safety agents, superintendent and borough safety director.

All must approve before the process moves forward.