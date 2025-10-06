Student found with loaded gun in Brooklyn high school

A student brought a loaded gun to a high school in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said.

It happened at East Brooklyn High School on Kings Highway in Flatbush.

Authorities were alerted when another student told school staff that a classmate had a gun, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old student with a loaded 9mm pistol. He was taken into custody.

East Brooklyn High School does not have metal detectors, though two school safety agents are on duty there.

Officials are looking into how the student got the gun.

"The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, and all students and staff are safe. NYPD and school staff safely recovered this item after a brave student voiced a concern. We followed all safety procedures, and we are working closely with NYPD regarding follow-up actions," a spokesperson for New York City public schools said.

Just last month, a student at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside, Queens was arrested with a gun in school after allegedly threatening to "shoot the school up."

That school also did not have metal detectors.

The City Department of Education says the use of scanners and metal detectors is handled by the NYPD's School Safety Division under protocols that were created in 2016 and haven't been updated since.