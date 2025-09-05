Teen killed on Long Island parkway after walking out of school for exceptional children, family says

A New York City teenager was fatally struck while walking along a state parkway on Long Island after leaving his school for exceptional children alone, the student's family said.

New York State Police said 15-year-old Christopher Williams was hit by a car Thursday afternoon on the Southern State Parkway in Valley Stream.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital after the accident near Exit 13, police said.

Teen left school unsupervised, family says

Williams' family in St. Albans, Queens, told CBS News New York that he was a student at The Martin De Porres School for Exceptional Children in Elmont and somehow left unsupervised before the accident.

The Martin De Porres School released a statement Friday saying the community "is heartbroken at the loss of one of our students, and our entire community is grieving today. We extend our deepest condolences to the student's family, friends, and loved ones. Counseling and support services are being made available to our students and staff, and we ask for privacy so our school community can grieve and begin the healing process."

School conducting "a top-down review"

Joe Trainor, executive director of the school, said in the statement that a full review of the school's policies and procedures was underway after the student's death.

"The mission of The Martin De Porres is to educate children experiencing emotional and behavioral problems, and through that education, we strive for every child to have the opportunity to reach his or her fullest potential. We will always stay true to those core values and put the health and education of our children first. As such, we take this incident very seriously and, working with our board, have already begun a top-down review of our internal procedures and policies," Trainor said.

State police are investigating the crash.

Kindergartener leaves school after climbing fence

The day before Williams' death, another Long Island student walked home from school alone after climbing a fence.

Rockville Centre parents attended a school board meeting after the superintendent said a 5-year-old kindergartener left Riverside Elementary School while they and other students were in the playground area Wednesday.

The neighborhood is adjacent to the Mill River, which has danger signs posted around it.

A danger sign along the Mill River warns of deep water in the Rockville Centre, Long Island, neighborhood where a kindergarten student climbed a fence and walked home alone on Sept. 3, 2025, according to the superintendent. CBS News New York

Police said school officials notified them that the child was missing before they were found safe about 30 minutes later.

The superintendent told parents that a review was underway to retrain staff and review the security of the school's fences and gates.

