Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen, 17, recovering after East Harlem shooting, NYPD investigating

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

17-year-old boy shot in East Harlem
17-year-old boy shot in East Harlem 00:24

NEW YORK -- A teenager is recovering after getting shot in East Harlem

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the courtyard of the Wagner Houses on 2nd Avenue near 21st Street. 

The 17-year-old boy was listed in stable condition at Harlem Hospital. 

Police said it was unclear what led to the shooting and if the teen was targeted. 

So far, no arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 9:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.