Teen, 17, recovering after East Harlem shooting, NYPD investigating

NEW YORK -- A teenager is recovering after getting shot in East Harlem.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the courtyard of the Wagner Houses on 2nd Avenue near 21st Street.

The 17-year-old boy was listed in stable condition at Harlem Hospital.

Police said it was unclear what led to the shooting and if the teen was targeted.

So far, no arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.