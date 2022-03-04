Watch CBS News

Peace vigil for Ukraine held in Teaneck

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

TEANECK, N.J. -- A peace vigil for Ukraine was held in front of the Teaneck municipal building Thursday.

Dozens of residents showed up as Teaneck's mayor expressed his pride in seeing so many residents speaking out against a senseless war.

"So tonight, Teaneck shows again that it will not turn its back on this tyranny. We want our voices heard and that those voices are saying, 'Stop the killing,'" Mayor James Dunleavy said.

New Jersey clergy members also led Teaneck in a prayer for peace.

First published on March 3, 2022 / 9:14 PM

