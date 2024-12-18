Teamsters set to strike against Amazon at New York City warehouse

NEW YORK — The Teamsters union is launching a strike against Amazon at locations across the country, including in Maspeth, Queens.

The Teamsters are calling it the largest strike against Amazon in United States history, and it's set to begin at 6 a.m. Thursday. In addition to New York City, workers will be joining picket lines in Atlanta, Southern California, San Francisco and Illinois.

In a video announcement released Wednesday night, workers voiced their frustrations.

"Us being strike ready means we're fed up, and Amazon is clearly ignoring us and we want to be heard," one worker says in the video.

"It's really exciting. We're taking steps for ourselves to win better conditions, better benefits, better wages," another worker in the video says.

The union claims nearly 10,000 employees have joined forces with the Teamsters and will join the picket line after Amazon ignored the deadline to come to the table and negotiate, further saying the $2 trillion company fails to pay employees enough to make ends meet.

At the height of the holiday season, many are wondering what this means for their packages that are currently in transit.

The Teamsters president said, "If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon's insatiable greed."

Amazon says Teamsters are misleading the public

An Amazon spokesperson says the Teamsters are misleading the public and do not represent any Amazon employees, despite any claims.

"The truth is that the Teamsters have actively threatened, intimidated, and attempted to coerce Amazon employees and third-party drivers to join them, which is illegal and is the subject of multiple pending unfair labor practice charges against the union," the spokesperson said in a statement.

A rep from Amazon says they do not expect operations to be impacted.