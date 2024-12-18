California Amazon workers to join national Teamsters strike with picket lines at 4 facilities

Amazon workers at four California facilities will join their striking colleagues on the picket line Thursday morning after reaching a stalemate during labor negotiations.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union representing 10,000 Amazon workers, said the decision was made based on claims that the company refuses to recognize their union and will not negotiate a fair contract. Beginning at 3 a.m. Pacific time, workers at two Los Angeles County facilities, one in San Bernardino County and another in San Francisco County will form picket lines outside of their warehouses.

"We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it," Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien alleged.

Following the announcement, Amazon stated that the Teamsters' latest action is "another attempt to push a false narrative" and the union has "continued to intentionally mislead the public" by claiming they represent Amazon workers and drivers.

The strike will happen outside of several Amazon facilities in New York, Illinois, Georgia and California. CBS News

"The truth is that the Teamsters have actively threatened, intimidated, and attempted to coerce Amazon employees and third-party drivers to join them, which is illegal and is the subject of multiple pending unfair labor practice charges against the union," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel stated.

Employees at facilities in Atlanta, New York City and a Chicago suburb will join the strike at their respective locations.

With a week until Christmas, it's unclear how the strike may affect consumers.

"What we learned from the pandemic is that any potential disruption can cause ripple effects up and down the supply chain," USC associate professor Juan De Lara said.

De Lara studies the warehouse jobs, labor and unions at the university.

"It could be that they can handle it and there will be no problems," he said. "It could be that one small element of their supply chain gets disrupted and that has ripple effects and that can be calamitous for the company."