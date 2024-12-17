Amazon workers at delivery facility in Skokie, Illinois, authorize strike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amazon workers in north suburban Skokie have voted to authorize a strike in the midst of the busy holiday delivery season.

The Teamsters union said the Amazon delivery drivers are fighting for a contract with better wages and workplace safety.

The union said it gave Amazon until Dec. 15 to negotiate a contract after hundreds of workers at the Skokie delivery facility organized with Teamsters Local 705 earlier this year, but so far Amazon has maintained the drivers are contractors, not employees, and has refused to even recognize a union.

"The way Amazon treats its workers is un-American," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Amazon's so-called 'leaders' should treat their workers fairly — they just want to put food on the table for their families. Instead, Amazon executives risk ruining the holidays for their customers because of their addiction to putting profits over people."

Amazon delivery drivers in Skokie hit the picket line in Skokie back in June, staging an unfair labor practice strike, accusing the company of paying them insufficient wages, while often forcing them to drive in dangerous vans, and pressuring them not to report on-the-job injuries.

The Teamsters said Amazon has illegally refused to recognize their union or negotiate a contract.

Last week, Amazon workers represented by the Teamsters at two New York facilities also authorized strikes.

It's unclear how soon those workers plan to walk off the job.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.