NYC artist turns Madison Square Garden trash into Swiftie treasure

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were married in a place that generates plenty of garbage -- Madison Square Garden.

One man figured out there is a market for it if you package it just right.

Garbage cubes a big hit

When Swift and Kelce got married Friday, Queens artist Justin Gignac raced over to the world's most famous arena in a tux not to attend, but to pick up trash.

"I went around the perimeter. I found a Ring Pop. I found that left AirPod, and I also found an ovulation test kit," Gignac said.

He divided his collection of trash into large and small transparent plastic cubes.

"I made 50. I call it 'Pocket Garbage,' $25 each," he said. "The bigger cubes are $100 for regular garbage."

Artist Justin Gignac collected trash outside MSG during Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, placed it in cubes, and sold it. CBS News New York

The small ones sold out within a day.

Gignac said he knows he cannot authenticate that what he's selling is trash from the wedding itself or anyone who was in attendance, but the location and date make it a fun conversation piece.

"It's from outside MSG during the wedding," he said.

"I had an idea and I made it happen"

It's Gignac's 25th year of making garbage cubes.

"I had an idea and I made it happen. I think that's the thing," Gignac said. "I like finding beauty and joy and delight in the things that are overlooked and discarded."

Artist Justin Gignac has been making garbage cubes for 25 years. CBS News New York

Most who spoke to CBS News New York respected Gignac's idea.

"I think with Swifties, anything for Taylor Swift, people will drop a limb for it," Midtown resident Natalia Cruz said. "I see people buying just like a box just to have it."

"That's definitely New York vibes, definitely hustling," one woman said.

"I mean, hey, honestly ... take advantage of it," tourist Rachel Duvall said.

Gignac also makes custom orders through his website with more traditional trinkets instead of trash.

"I've made wedding cubes before. I put the vows in, the ring boxes, table numbers, all that stuff," he said. "So I've got a cube for [Swift and Kelce] if they want it."