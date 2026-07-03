Empire State Building lights up for Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated their wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday, and a nearby New York City landmark lit up to celebrate the occasion.

The Empire State Building was shining in light blue Friday night. Its website said it was "in celebration of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden."

On X, they posted, "Her something blue," referencing the traditional wedding rhyme "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue."

Outside the wedding venue itself, jumbotrons displayed the words, "JUST&T MARRIED!"

Giant screens display the message "JUST&T MARRIED!" (T&T for Taylor and Travis) outside Madison Square Garden. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU /AFP via Getty Images

The New York City Police Department had the streets around Madison Square Garden on lockdown all day with closures, barricades and extra officers, but that didn't stop fans from flocking to the area, trying to sneak a peek at the activity.

"I couldn't get tickets for the Eras Tour, so this is the closest I've been," said Chloe Stanley, a tourist from the United Kingdom.

Lindsay Perrin and her children traveled from Indianapolis for the occasion.

"We drove 12 hours to be here for the celebrations," she said. "This is our royal wedding and just a moment that we didn't want to miss."

Perrin said the trip was her idea, not her children's.

"These kids, they might not appreciate it now in the 100-degree heat," she said, "but I feel like they'll be like, 'We were outside of Madison Square Garden during Taylor's wedding' and that's something that they'll be talking about for years to come."

They didn't even travel the farthest. Hanna Daidal flew in from Europe after booking the tickets just last week.

"It was last minute on Friday. I just knew that Taylor Swift was getting married, and on Sunday, I was taking the flight to here," she said.

The wedding reception is expected to last all night and continue into the early hours of Saturday morning, sources told CBS News.