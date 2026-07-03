Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding day arrives with Madison Square Garden under tight security

After months of speculation and predictions, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding day is here.

The couple is expected to welcome around 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday to celebrate their marriage, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the security planning. Festivities kicked off with a rehearsal dinner Thursday night, also at MSG, with about 100 family and friends on the guest list.

The couple's big day will include the typical wedding rundown of a cocktail hour, ceremony and then reception, with the celebration expected to stretch into the early hours, the sources told CBS News. But that may be the only thing typical about this star-studded event, which was planned under the tightest secrecy.

Private security will be in place at the famous venue, and the New York City Police Department is expected to handle any influx of fans and paparazzi that show up. Streets directly around Madison Square Garden will be closed.

Guests should begin arriving around 3:30 p.m. via a special VIP area covered by a tent, the sources said, and the party was expected to go till 2 a.m.

The event will feature musical entertainment and crews were building a massive set inside the arena for the occasion.

"This is going to be an absolute, spectacular blowout," People magazine editor-in-chief Charlotte Triggs told "CBS Mornings." "According to a source, it doesn't look at all the same inside. They've completely transformed it."

So far, details from inside the venue have been hard to come by. But reporters have been watching for days as a parade of 18-wheelers delivered and unloaded supplies, mostly under wraps.

Workers hang draperies inside Madison Square Garden ahead of the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as members of the armed forces stand outside. in New York City, July 2, 2026. Christian Monterrosa / REUTERS

It's safe to assume the famed basketball arena and concert venue will be decked out for a one-of-a-kind celebration, celebrity event planners told CBS News, with one comparing the process to producing a "blockbuster movie."

Triggs said Swift's familiarity with the venue makes it an appealing option for the couple.

"I think for most people, this seems like the weirdest choice in the world, but for her, this is spot-on. It has total security. Also keep in mind, she's very familiar with it. She performed there multiple times," Triggs said.

The extravagant affair comes three years after Kelce attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows in Kansas City — and called her out on his podcast after he didn't get to meet her.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship history

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared his disappointment about not meeting Swift on "New Heights," the podcast he does with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce.

"I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he said, explaining he had a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to give her.

That clip made it to Swift's mom, Andrea, who would encourage her to meet Kelce. Swift was initially hesitant about dating an athlete, she said in the "Taylor Swift: The End of an Era" docuseries, thinking she wouldn't know what to talk about.

But she soon learned she had plenty in common with Kelce.

"It's shocking how many similarities we have towards our jobs and how we view them, and how we view each other," Swift said in episode 4 of the docuseries. "We both have jobs where we go out in NFL stadiums and we entertain people for three and a half hours — his with considerably more violence than mine, but he's not in heels."

Swift said that while she had trouble maintaining a relationship in the past during a tour, she didn't have that problem with Kelce.

Each of their passions "fuel each other," she said. "Ultimately, we love cheering each other on."

Fans took notice as Swift showed up to cheer Kelce on at NFL games, including the Super Bowl, and as Kelce attended several Eras Tour concerts, even making a surprise appearance on stage at a June 2024 show in London.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace following the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

The duo announced their engagement last August in a joint Instagram post captioned: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

In another clip from the docuseries, Swift described how she couldn't have imagined the way her relationship began with Kelce.

"If you ever would have told me that the most meaningful relationship I would ever have would start with a man saying that he was butthurt that I didn't want to meet him, like, unbelievable," she said.