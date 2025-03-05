Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour tickets stolen, resold in $600k scheme, NYC prosecutors say

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

2 charged with re-selling tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Two New York City residents are facing charges for allegedly stealing and re-selling more than 900 tickets, many for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Prosecutors say the cybertheft scheme netted more than $600,000 in profits. Other high-profile events included Adele and Ed Sheeran concerts, NBA games and the US Open Tennis Championships

Queens residents Tyrone Rose, 20, and Shamara Simmons, 31, are charged with grand larceny and computer tampering. Prosecutors say another person involved has not yet been arrested. 

The Queens district attorney's office said Rose was a contractor at StubHub and redirected confirmation emails so tickets could be resold. 

"According to the charges, these defendants tried to use the popularity of Taylor Swift's concert tour and other high-profile events to profit at the expensive of others," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Tuesday. "They allegedly exploited a loophole through an offshore ticket vendor to steal tickets to the biggest concert tour of the last decade and then resold those seats for an extraordinary profit of more than $600,000."

StubHub released a statement, writing in part, "ensuring a safe and secure platform for our fans is our highest priority."

"StubHub has since replaced or refunded all identified orders impacted and strengthened security measures to further protect our fans and sellers," the statement continued. "We appreciate the efforts of District Attorney Melinda Katz and law enforcement in bringing these individuals to justice."

Ticketmaster's site crashed during the pre-sale for Swift's Eras Tour, and re-sale tickets on sites like StubHub went for upwards of $20,000. Swift told her fans at the time the glitch "really pisses me off." The international tour was the first to gross more than $1 billion.

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

