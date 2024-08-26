Watch Live: US Open starts today in NYC. Here's what to know about security and street closures.

NEW YORK -- The US Open starts Monday in New York City, with the biggest names in tennis taking the court in Queens.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban is holding a press conference to discuss security for this year's tournament. Watch live in the video player above.

US Open 2024 swings into NYC

The US Open runs through Sept. 8 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

Matches start at 11 a.m. Monday at Louis Armstrong Stadium and several other courts, followed by noon at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Click here for the full schedule of events and live scores.

US Open 2024 players to watch

The US Open is the final Grand Slam event of the season. Fresh off his victory in the Olympics, 37-year-old Novak Djokovic is hoping to win his first major of the season, a record-breaking 25th overall.

On the women's side, defending champion Coco Gauff is looking to repeat last year's success at the US Open, which was her first Grand Slam.

Tickets are still available to watch all the action here.

US Open 2024 street closures

Drivers should expect street closures around the park all week. Fans can get there on the 7 train or the Long Island Rail Road.

Arterial Roadways (Entire Length)

Grand Central Parkway

Brooklyn-Queens Expressway

Cross Island Parkway

Long Island Expressway

Whitestone Expressway

Van Wyck Expressway

Local Roadways:

Northern Boulevard between Junction Boulevard and Clearview Expressway

Roosevelt Avenue between Main Street and 104th Street

College Point Boulevard between 31st Avenue and Horace Harding Boulevard

126th Street/Seaver Way between Roosevelt Avenue and Northern Boulevard

111th Street/Saultell Avenue between Roosevelt Avenue and Horace Harding Boulevard

Astoria Boulevard between RFK Bridge Plaza and 114th Street

Shea Road between 126th Street/Seaver Way and Meridian Road

Meridian Road (Entire Length)

Stick with CBS New York for continuing coverage from the US Open throughout the week.