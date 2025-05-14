4 dead, 1 hurt in Taconic State Parkway crash in Westchester County

Four people were killed in a fiery crash on the Taconic State Parkway in Westchester County on Wednesday.

It happened near Saw Mill River Road in New Castle around 5 p.m.

According to New York State Police, the driver of a Sprinter van was traveling southbound when they crossed the center median, entered the northbound lanes and struck a northbound Honda sedan.

The van overturned and burst into flames. Three people in the van were pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.

None of the victims' identities have been released.

State Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call (845) 677-7300.

Deadly crash creates backup on Taconic State Parkway

Drivers spent hours in bumper-to-bumper traffic Wednesday evening as authorities assessed the scene and waves of rain moved through the area.

Some pulled over at Millwood Market to wait for loved ones or fuel up.

"I'm gonna go the back roads to avoid the Taconic a little bit, and yeah, just kind of get home safe is the ultimate goal," driver Joseph Oliveira said.

"It's terrible, it's sad, you know. I mean, it's been raining all day. The roads are wet," driver Michael Bingay said. "I almost ran out of gas. I was on [empty] for about an hour."

Northbound lanes remained closed late Wednesday night.