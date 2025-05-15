Taconic State Parkway crash victim Robert Violante was a beloved N.J. football coach

Robert Violante, head football coach at New Jersey's Bergenfield High School, was killed in a horrific accident on the Taconic State Parkway in New York.

Bergenfield's superintendent and mayor confirmed Violante was one of the four people who died in the fiery collision Wednesday in Westchester County.

"It is with profound sorrow that I write to inform you of the passing of our beloved high school faculty member, head football coach, and track coach, Mr. Robert Violante — known affectionately to many as "Coach V," Bergenfield Superintendent Christopher Tully wrote in a letter to students, staff and parents Thursday. "His unexpected loss is deeply felt across our entire school community, and we know that Bergenfield High School and our town will never be the same without him. He died in a tragic car accident on the way home from school yesterday."

Violante started working for the district as a special education teacher 15 years ago, the letter said.

"Many fondly compared him to Arnold Schwarzenegger's character in Kindergarten Cop, a gentle giant guiding young children with care and strength," Tully wrote. "His heart of gold and unwavering support made him a beloved figure in our schools."

Grief counselors are being made available to Bergenfield students and staff in the wake of Violante's death, Tully said.

Earlier, the New Jersey Football Coaches Association said on social media, "The NJFCA has waken up to the tragic news of Coach Rob Violante's sudden passing. He was an outstanding coach, mentor, friend & family man. Please join us in sending our collective support to his loved ones, his staff, his players & the Bergenfield community. RIP Coach Violante."

"Our community is grieving right now, especially the kids in school," Mayor Arvin Amatorio said in a statement to CBS News New York.

Information about memorial services for Violante will be shared on the school's website when available, the superintendent said.

4 dead in Taconic State Parkway crash

The fatal crash happened at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday near Saw Mill River Road in New Castle.

New York State Police said the driver of a Sprinter van going southbound crossed the median into the northbound lanes and struck a Honda sedan. The van overturned and burst into flames.

Three people in the van were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was hospitalized in critical condition. The Honda driver died from their injuries at the hospital.

Officials did not immediately say which car Violante was in.

The names of the three other victims have not yet been released.

