Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner resigns days after video surfaces of officers' encounter with child

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The Syracuse police chief has resigned just days after a viral video showed his officers' controversial encounter with a child.

Kenton Buckner stepped down Friday. He was immediately replaced by the department's first deputy chief.

Syracuse Police were criticized after a video circulated showing officers placing a crying 8-year-old boy into a patrol car after the child allegedly stole a bag of chips.

Police say he was taken home and never under arrest.