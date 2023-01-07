NYPD: Man caught on video wanted in Brooklyn sex assault investigation

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a suspect after a woman in Brooklyn said she was sexually assaulted.

The attack happened inside a residential building at 3rd Avenue and 8th Street in the Gowanus section on Jan. 4.

According to police, the suspect followed the woman into the building, then reached under her skirt and forcibly touched her.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.