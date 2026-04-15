Suspect accused of firing deadly shot at 7-month-old Brooklyn girl faces arraignment

The man accused of shooting and killing a baby girl in Brooklyn is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Amuri Greene, 21, was allegedly on the back of a moped when he fired a shot that struck Kaori Patterson-Moore on April 1 in East Williamsburg.

Suspect faces numerous charges

Prosecutors say Greene fired multiple shots into a crowd of people, killing Kaori and injuring her 2-year-old brother. Then, he and the driver of the moped, Matthew Rodriguez, tried to drive away, police said. They crashed into oncoming traffic, with Greene ending up in the hospital.

He is facing a host of charges, including second-degree murder, attempted murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

If convicted of murder, he would face 25 years to life in prison.

Other suspect pleads not guilty

Rodriguez, 18, was arraigned on the same indictment and pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

"I didn't do it. I didn't know it was gonna happen. It's not my fault. I didn't know he was gonna pull the trigger," Rodriguez said following his arrest.

A prosecutor said after the crash, Rodriguez picked up the gun used in the incident and handed it back to Greene.

While he was in court, a horse-drawn carriage drove Kaori's tiny pink casket through Brooklyn. It was accompanied by flowers in the design of Minnie Mouse, all the way to her final resting place.

Her mother, Lianna Charles Moore, previously described her daughters as always laughing, smiling and brightening her family's day.