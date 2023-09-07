Susan G. Komen Walk For A Cure returns to Central Park this weekend following four-year hiatus

NEW YORK -- The Susan G. Komen Walk For A Cure breast cancer fundraiser is back in Central Park this weekend for the first time in four years.

CBS New York is a partner and the walk is part of our #BetterTogether campaign. On Thursday, Natalie Duddridge learned about the critical work Komen is doing to support women dealing with diagnoses.

"I was 35, starting to get mammograms, because my mom was 50 when she was diagnosed," breast cancer survivor Suzanne Fonseca said.

Despite her family history, Fonseca said she had to fight to get her health insurance to cover early mammograms and genetic testing before the standard age 40. When her insurance finally agreed, a test discovered, "I had breast cancer. It was invasive ductal ... spreading," she said, adding, "We decided the best course of action was a double mastectomy for reconstruction right then and there."

Fonseca's medical journey included a hysterectomy and several reconstructive breast surgeries due to complications, in all totaling nine procedures. She said she finally decided she couldn't live with the implants any longer.

"Just had surgery three days ago and we removed everything," Fonseca said. "I'm done dealing with pain. Six years of this and, 44 now, I want to live my life," Fonseca said.

Her family, friends, husband and son were always by her side, but cancer takes it toll on support systems, too.

"It's a rough go. Everybody has to understand you have to be positive, be resilient," husband Victor Fonseca said.

With so much to navigate, Susan G. Komen offers a lifeline -- a patient navigator program to help with everything from mental health to finding doctors to booking appointments.

"We have clinical supervisors who are available 24/7," Susan G. Komen patient navigator Brittani Wyatt said. "We have patients that are completely shocked. They're really just in the stage of processing the fact that they've been diagnosed."

Programs like these are made possible by Komen fundraisers. This weekend's Walk For A Cure is back after a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic and because last year's storms forced a cancellation.

"This is the first time back in person, and we are coming home to Central Park. This is such an emotional opportunity for people to be with others, who have faced the same battle," said Catie Fauvelle, vice president of Susan G. Komen Northeast.

Battling together for several years now, Suzanne Fonseca's Komen team -- Suzanne's Breast Friends -- have become one of the leading group fundraisers.

"Since 2018, I think it's over $60,000," Suzanne Fonseca said.

Suzanne Fonseca has another reason to celebrate -- being six years of "NED," no evidence of disease.

If you or a loved one is facing a breast cancer diagnosis, you can find information on how to reach out to a Komen patient navigator here. We also have information on how to donate or sign up for Komen's Walk For A Cure.