Watch CBS News
Crime

Surveillance of comedian Chris Redd assault suspect released

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Comedian Chris Redd attacked outside Manhattan comedy club
Comedian Chris Redd attacked outside Manhattan comedy club 00:27

NEW YORK -- The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect accused of attacking former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Redd.

It happened Wednesday night at a comedy club in Greenwich Village.  

3059-22-assault-6th-pct-10-26-22-photo-of-male-ind.jpg

According to police, Redd was arriving at the Comedy Cellar to do his act. As Redd got out of his car, a man, appeared to be dressed as a security guard, came from out of nowhere and punched him in the face.

Redd was treated at a hospital and released.

The owner of a cafe next to the club said Redd appeared to be badly bruised and was bleeding

Redd is known for his performances and impressions on SNL, including of Mayor Eric Adams. He recently left SNL and was ready to release a comedy special next month.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 3:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.