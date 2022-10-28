Former "SNL" cast member Chris Redd attacked in parking lot of Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village

NEW YORK -- A former "Saturday Night Live" cast member was left badly bruised after getting assaulted on Wednesday night.

It happened at a comedy club in Greenwich Village, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported Thursday.

Chris Redd is known for his performances and impressions on SNL, including one of Mayor Eric Adams.

On Wednesday night, Redd was arriving at the Comedy Cellar to do his act, but police say as he got out of his car, he was attacked and punched in the face by a man who came out of nowhere and appeared to be dressed as a security guard.

"Huge pool of blood, huge. I mean, it was really gross," said Fabrizio Cavallacci, owner of Caffe Reggio, which is next door to the club.

Cavallacci said Redd was badly bruised, and appeared to be in shock, as people from the Comedy Cellar tried to stop the bleeding.

"The nose was not cracked, but, you know, it was split open and all the blood was pouring like crazy," Cavallacci said.

Redd recently left SNL and was ready to release a comedy special next month.

Fans lining up at the Comedy Cellar on Thursday night said the attack was another reminder of how things have gotten out of control.

"I think it's another crazy incident in New York. It's the way it is nowadays. It's crazy, but you can't help it," said James Catapano of Flatiron.

"I just think people like to poke fun at people and some people take it personally. It's unfortunate, but it happens," another person said.

The suspect ran away after the attack and police are still searching for him. There is no word on a possible motive.

Redd was treated at a hospital and released.