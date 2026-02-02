New York Sunrise Wind project can resume as Trump effort to block offshore wind rejected again in court

An offshore wind project aimed at powering 600,000 New York homes can resume construction, a federal judge ruled Monday, making it the fifth such project put back on track after the Trump administration halted them in December.

In clearing the way for Sunrise Wind to proceed off Long Island's Montauk Point, Judge Royce Lamberth found that the federal government did not show that offshore wind was such an imminent national security risk that it must be halted in the United States.

President Trump has said his goal is to not let any "windmills" be built, and often talks about his hatred of wind power. After his administration froze five big offshore wind projects on the East Coast days before Christmas, citing national security concerns, developers and states sued to block the order.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers has repeatedly said during the legal battle over the pause that Mr. Trump has been clear that "wind energy is the scam of the century" and the pause is meant to protect the national security of the American people.

Top New York Democrats celebrate Sunrise Wind ruling

Danish company Orsted sued the administration over halting both Sunrise Wind and its Revolution Wind for Rhode Island and Connecticut. In a preliminary injunction hearing on Sunrise Wind at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday, Lamberth cited many of the same reasons that he used when he ruled in January that construction could continue on Revolution Wind.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand all praised the ruling.

"When Donald Trump tried to put Long Islanders out of work and override New York's energy independence, I fought back. We took him to court. We won. New York will decide how we power our homes and protect our energy future," Hochul said in a post on X.

"Trump is losing his war against offshore wind. I will keep fighting to make sure these projects and the thousands of good-paying jobs they create move forward to help reduce energy costs for the country," Schumer said on X.

"Today's court decision allowing Sunrise Wind to immediately resume construction is a win for New York's working families and our economy. As energy costs continue to soar, the Trump administration's ridiculous attempts to halt this project would have killed good-paying jobs and raised energy costs on New Yorkers -- all to score political points and benefit powerful special interests," Gillibrand said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Federal judges side with 5 offshore wind developers

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the Trump administration over halting Sunrise Wind and Empire Wind because she said the pause threatens New York's economy and energy grid.

Other federal judges allowed construction to restart in January on the Empire Wind project for New York by Norwegian company Equinor, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind for Virginia by Dominion Energy Virginia, and Vineyard Wind for Massachusetts by Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

Hillary Bright, executive director of offshore wind advocacy group Turn Forward, cited the industry's victories in court in saying the government should stop trying to block such projects.

"At a time when electricity demand is rising rapidly and grid reliability is under increasing strain, these projects represent critically needed utility-scale power sources that are making progress toward completion," Bright said. She estimated the projects combined would generate 6 gigawatts of electricity, powering 2.5 million American homes and businesses.

Sunrise Wind expected to be completed next year

Sunrise Wind said it would resume work as soon as possible. The offshore wind farm is about 45% complete and expected to be operational in 2027.

The Sunrise Wind LLC said in court paperwork that the stop-work order was costing the project at least $1.25 million per day, a figure that would increase in February if construction could not resume. It also said if the work stoppage continued past the first week of February, it might force cancellation.

The government had argued that national security concerns outweigh any harm to the developers from a pause. It said it was relying on new classified information, provided by defense officials in November, about the national security implications of offshore wind projects.

Mr. Trump has dismissed offshore wind developments as ugly, but Orsted says the Sunrise Wind will be at least 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Long Island's Montauk Point, virtually unnoticeable from Long Island. Sunrise Wind will be capable of generating 924 megawatts, enough clean energy to power about 600,000 New York homes.