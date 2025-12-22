Trump administration says it's halting offshore wind projects over national security risks

The Trump administration said on Monday that it is suspending leases for five offshore U.S. wind farms because of national security risks identified by the Department of Defense in classified reports.

The Department of the Interior "is PAUSING leases for 5 expensive, unreliable, heavily subsidized offshore wind farms! ONE natural gas pipeline supplies as much energy as these 5 projects COMBINED," Interior Secretary Doug Burgum wrote in a social media post.

—This is breaking news and will be updated.