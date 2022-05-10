Sundiata Acoli, convicted in 1973 murder of New Jersey state trooper, granted parole

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's Supreme Court has granted parole to a man convicted in the 1973 murder of a state trooper.

Sundiata Acoli was a co-defendant with Joanne Chesimard, who remains a fugitive.

Acoli was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of trooper Werner Foerster.

The Supreme Court overturned that parole board's decision against releasing the now-85-year-old Acoli, saying it didn't prove there was a likelihood he would commit another crime.

The New Jersey troopers union is condemning the decision.

This weekend, Acoli's family made a plea for his release.

"It's time for him to be out. He needs to live his last days with his family," Acoli's niece Debra Fisher Haymon said.

"I mean, now, at this point, the memory of Trooper Foerster, his dignity, the family's dignity, I believe has been trampled on by the court," said Wayne Blanchard, president of the State Troopers Fraternal Association.

I am deeply disappointed that Sundiata Acoli, a man who murdered Trooper Werner Foerster in 1973, will be released from prison. Our men and women in uniform are heroes, and anyone who would take the life of an officer on duty should remain behind bars until the end of their life. pic.twitter.com/xCRTz5ms30 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 10, 2022

Gov. Phil Murphy also criticized the decision to release Acoli, saying anyone who takes the life of an officer on duty should remain behind bars until the end of their life.