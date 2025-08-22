NYC Summer Streets heads to Brooklyn, the Bronx today to end 2025 season. Find a list of road closures.
This year's NYC Summer Streets season ends today with festivities in Brooklyn and the Bronx.
Streets will begin closing in both boroughs at 5 a.m. Saturday and reopen at 3:30 p.m. No parking will be allowed until 4 p.m.
From 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., New Yorkers can walk, run and cycle along car-free streets. There will also be plenty of free activities, including fitness classes and cultural performances. For more details, visit nyc.gov/summerstreets.
The NYC Summer Streets season kicked off in Queens and Staten Island on July 26, then headed to Manhattan on Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.
While the Summer Streets season may be coming to an end, Open Streets events will be held throughout the year.
The Bronx road closures
The New York City Department of Transportation listed the following street closures in the Bronx for Summer Streets:
Embargo Route:
- Grand Concourse (Main Roadway) between East Tremont Avenue - East Mosholu Parkway South
Rest Stops:
- Grand Concourse (Service Road North Bound) between East 192nd Street – East Kingsbridge Road
- Grand Concourse (Service Road North Bound) between East Mosholu Parkway South – Van Cortlandt Avenue East
Miscellaneous Blocks:
- Grand Concourse (Service Road South Bound) between East Mosholu Parkway South – Van Cortlandt Avenue East/ Risse Street
Additional Embargo Locations:
- Area bounded by East/ West Mosholu Parkway South/ Sedgwick Avenue on the North, East 176th Street on the South, Goulden Avenue/ Bedford Park Boulevard / Jerome Avenue on the West, Marion Avenue / East 184th Street/ Webster Avenue on the East (All Inclusive)
Brooklyn road closures
Additionally, DOT listed the following street closures in Brooklyn for Summer Streets:
Route:
- Eastern Parkway (Main & Service Roads) between Plaza Street East and Buffalo Avenue
Rest Stops:
- Eastern Parkway between Rochester Avenue and Buffalo Avenue
- Classon Avenue between Eastern Parkway and President Street
Miscellaneous:
- Eastern Parkway (East Bound Service Road) between Rochester Avenue and Buffalo Avenue
Additional Embargo Locations:
- Grand Army Plaza/ Plaza Street Circle
- Prospect Park West between Plaza Street West/Grand Army Plaza and Prospect Park Southwest
- Vanderbilt Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Plaza Street East/Grand Army Plaza
- Flatbush Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Empire Boulevard
- Underhill Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Flatbush Eastern Parkway
- Washington Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Empire Boulevard
- Grand Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Washington Avenue
- Classon Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Washington Avenue
- Franklin Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- St Francis Place between St John's Place and Lincoln Place
- St Charles Place between St John's Place and Lincoln Place
- Bedford Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Rogers Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Dean Street and President Street
- Nostrand Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- New York Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Brooklyn Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Kingston Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Albany Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Troy Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Schenectady Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Utica Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street
- Rochester Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and East New York Avenue
- Buffalo Avenue between Bergen Street and East New York Avenue
- St Johns Place between Plaza Street East and Buffalo Avenue
- Lincoln Place between Underhill Avenue and Buffalo Avenue
- Eastern Parkway (Main & Service Roads) between Ralph Avenue and Buffalo Avenue
- Union Street between Classon Avenue and Rochester Avenue
- President Street between Washington Avenue and Rochester Avenue