NYC Summer Streets heads to Brooklyn, the Bronx today to end 2025 season. Find a list of road closures.

Manhattan residents celebrate last Summer Streets of the season

This year's NYC Summer Streets season ends today with festivities in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Streets will begin closing in both boroughs at 5 a.m. Saturday and reopen at 3:30 p.m. No parking will be allowed until 4 p.m.

From 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., New Yorkers can walk, run and cycle along car-free streets. There will also be plenty of free activities, including fitness classes and cultural performances. For more details, visit nyc.gov/summerstreets.

CBS News New York

The NYC Summer Streets season kicked off in Queens and Staten Island on July 26, then headed to Manhattan on Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.

While the Summer Streets season may be coming to an end, Open Streets events will be held throughout the year.

The Bronx road closures

The New York City Department of Transportation listed the following street closures in the Bronx for Summer Streets:

Embargo Route:

Grand Concourse (Main Roadway) between East Tremont Avenue - East Mosholu Parkway South

Rest Stops:

Grand Concourse (Service Road North Bound) between East 192nd Street – East Kingsbridge Road

Grand Concourse (Service Road North Bound) between East Mosholu Parkway South – Van Cortlandt Avenue East

Miscellaneous Blocks:

Grand Concourse (Service Road South Bound) between East Mosholu Parkway South – Van Cortlandt Avenue East/ Risse Street

Additional Embargo Locations:

Area bounded by East/ West Mosholu Parkway South/ Sedgwick Avenue on the North, East 176th Street on the South, Goulden Avenue/ Bedford Park Boulevard / Jerome Avenue on the West, Marion Avenue / East 184th Street/ Webster Avenue on the East (All Inclusive)

Brooklyn road closures

Additionally, DOT listed the following street closures in Brooklyn for Summer Streets:

Route:

Eastern Parkway (Main & Service Roads) between Plaza Street East and Buffalo Avenue

Rest Stops:

Eastern Parkway between Rochester Avenue and Buffalo Avenue

Classon Avenue between Eastern Parkway and President Street

Miscellaneous:

Eastern Parkway (East Bound Service Road) between Rochester Avenue and Buffalo Avenue

Additional Embargo Locations:

Grand Army Plaza/ Plaza Street Circle

Prospect Park West between Plaza Street West/Grand Army Plaza and Prospect Park Southwest

Vanderbilt Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Plaza Street East/Grand Army Plaza

Flatbush Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Empire Boulevard

Underhill Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Flatbush Eastern Parkway

Washington Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Empire Boulevard

Grand Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Washington Avenue

Classon Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Washington Avenue

Franklin Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

St Francis Place between St John's Place and Lincoln Place

St Charles Place between St John's Place and Lincoln Place

Bedford Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Rogers Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Dean Street and President Street

Nostrand Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

New York Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Brooklyn Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Kingston Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Albany Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Troy Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Schenectady Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Utica Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and President Street

Rochester Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and East New York Avenue

Buffalo Avenue between Bergen Street and East New York Avenue

St Johns Place between Plaza Street East and Buffalo Avenue

Lincoln Place between Underhill Avenue and Buffalo Avenue

Eastern Parkway (Main & Service Roads) between Ralph Avenue and Buffalo Avenue

Union Street between Classon Avenue and Rochester Avenue

President Street between Washington Avenue and Rochester Avenue