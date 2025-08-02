NYC Summer Streets 2025 runs the length of Manhattan today. See the list of closures.

New York City's Summer Streets program takes over Manhattan on Saturday.

The NYC Department of Transportation says city residents can traverse the length of Manhattan, from the Brooklyn Bridge to Inwood, for the first time in the program's history.

The Summer Streets program has been expanding since it started in 2008. The popular city initiative, with events in all five boroughs this year, shuts downs streets to vehicle traffic and opens them to pedestrians and bikers alike on select Saturdays during the season.

"The usual traffic noise and honking horns will be replaced by open streets teeming with walkers, bikers, runners, and performers. Discover a wealth of free cultural programs, performances, fitness classes, interactive art, giveaways, and much more as you experience the city in a whole new way," the NYDOT website says.

Summer Streets 2025 continues in Manhattan on August 9 and 16, followed by Brooklyn and the Bronx on August 23. It kicked off last weekend in Queens and Staten Island.

Activities are planned from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CBS News New York

The Summer Streets program is in addition to the city's "Open Streets" throughout the year.

List of Manhattan street closures

NYC DOT says Park Avenue, north of 125 Street, and most adjacent avenues will remain open to motor vehicles during Summer Streets in Manhattan.

The following streets are closed Saturday at the NYPD's discretion, according to NYC DOT.

Route:

Centre Street/Federal Plaza between Brooklyn Bridge Exit and Worth Street

Lafayette Street between Worth Street and 4th Avenue/East 9th Street

4th Avenue between East 9th Street and East 14th Street

Union Square East between East 14th Street and East 17th Street

Park Avenue South between East 17th Street and East 32nd Street

Park Avenue between East 32nd Street and East 109th Street (Including the viaduct between East 40th Street and East 46th Street)

East 109th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between East 109th Street and Duke Ellington/Frawley Circle

110th Street/Tito Puente Way/Central Park North/Cathedral Parkway between Duke Ellington/Frawley Circle and Broadway

Broadway between West 110th Street and Dyckman Street

Kenmare Street between Lafayette Street and Cleveland Place

Cleveland Place between Kenmare Street and Lafayette Street/Spring Street

Duke Ellington/Frawley Circle

Federick Douglass Circle

Rest Stops:

Centre Street between Duane Street and Worth Street

Astor Place between Broadway and Lafayette Street

4th Avenue between East 9th Street and East 8th Street/Astor Place

East 26th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 27th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

Park Avenue between East 40th Street and East 41st Street

East 52nd Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 53rd Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 109th Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue

Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard between Central Park North and West 125th Street

West 114th Street between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue

Broadway between West 125th Street and West 126th Street

West 144th Street between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue

Broadway between West 166th Street and West 168th Street

West 175th Street between Broadway and Wadsworth Avenue

West 180th Street between Broadway and Wadsworth Avenue

Dyckman Street between Broadway and Henshaw Street

Broadway between Dyckman Street and Arden Street

Thayer Street between Broadway and Sherman Avenue

Miscellaneous:

Cooper Square between Astor Place and 7th Street

Madison Avenue between 27th Street and 23rd Street

41st Street between Park Avenue and Madison Avenue

West 124th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard and Malcom X Boulevard/Lenox Avenue

Riverside Drive between Riverside Drive and Broadway

Additional Locations:

Area bounded by East 8th Street on the North, Park Row on the South, Cooper Square / Bowery / Chatham Square / Park Row on the East, and Broadway on the West (All Inclusive)

Area bounded by 59th Street on the North, 23rd Street on the South, 5th Avenue on the East, and 6th Avenue on the West (All Inclusive)

Area bounded by East 116th Street on the North, East 8th Street on the South, 3rd Avenue on the East, and 5th Avenue on the West (All Inclusive)

Area bounded by East 125th Street on the North, Central Park North on the South, Lenox Avenue on the East, and Frederick Douglass Boulevard on the West (All Inclusive)

Brooklyn Bridge

Manhattan Bridge

Chambers Street between West Street and Centre Street

Reade Street (entire length)

Worth Street (entire length)

Leonard Street (entire length)

Canal Street (entire length)

Broome Street between Chrystie Street and Hudson Street

East Houston Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery

8th Street between 6th Avenue and Avenue A

9th Street between 6th Avenue and Avenue A

14th Street (entire length)

23rd Street (entire length)

30th Street (entire length)

34th Street (entire length)

East 36th Street between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue

East 37th Street between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue

42nd Street (entire length)

East 49th Street between 3rd Avenue and FDR Drive

East 50th Street between 3rd Avenue and Beekman Place

East 53rd Street between 3rd Avenue and Sutton Place South

East 54th Street between 3rd Avenue and Sutton Place South

57th Street (entire length)

East 59th Street between 3rd Avenue and York Avec

East 60th Street between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue

65th Street (entire length)

66th Street (entire length)

West 72nd Street between Riverside Drive and Columbus Avenue

East 72nd Street between 3rd Avenue and York Avenue

East 76th Street between 3rd Avenue and York Avenue

East 77th Street between 3rd Avenue and York Avenue

East 78th Street between 3rd Avenue and FDR Drive

East 79th Street between 3rd Avenue and FDR Drive

West 81st Street between Riverside Drive and Central Park West/ 79th Street Transverse

West 81st Street Transverse/ 79th Street Transverse

East 84th Street between 3rd Avenue and East End Avenue

East 85th Street between 3rd Avenue and East End Avenue

West 86th Street between Riverside Drive and Central Park West/West 86th Street Transverse

86th Street Transverse

East 86th Street between 3rd Avenue and East End Avenue

96th Street (entire length)

East 102nd Street between 3rd Avenue and FDR Drive

East 106th Street between 3rd Avenue and FDR Drive

110th Street/Central Park North/Tito Puente Way (entire length)

West 120th Street between Riverside Drive and Morningside Drive

West 123rd Street between Broadway and Mount Morris Park West

125th Street/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard (entire length)

West 135th Street between Riverside Drive and Saint Nicholas Terrace

West 141st Street between Riverside Drive and Lenox Avenue/Malcom X Boulevard

West 145th Street between Riverside Drive and West 145th Street Bridge/Harlem River Swing Bridge

West 150th Street between Riverside Drive and Edgecombe Avenue

West 155th Street (entire length)

West 165th Street between Riverside Drive and Edgecombe Avenue

West 168th Street (entire length)

West 171st Street (entire length)

West 178th Street (entire length)

West 179th Street (entire length)

West 181st Street (entire length)

York Avenue (entire length)

Amsterdam Avenue (entire length)

Riverside Drive (entire length)

Bennett Avenue/Nagle Avenue (entire length)

CLICK HERE for complete Summer Streets maps and more information.