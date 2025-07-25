NYC Summer Streets 2025 start this Saturday. Maps show which blocks will be car-free.
New York City's Summer Streets program returns this weekend, starting in Queens and Staten Island.
Several blocks will be shut down to vehicle traffic on Saturday for people to enjoy car-free time outside.
Visitors can expect live entertainment, fitness and art activities for the whole family. Lyft is also offering free Citi Bike day passes with the promo code: LYFTSUMMER25.
The city's Summer Streets program has been around since 2008 and it continues to expand. This year, the Manhattan location will stretch the entire length of the borough, from Inwood to the Brooklyn Bridge.
When are NYC Summer Streets for 2025?
The first weekend kicks off this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers say it's rain or shine.
Manhattan is up next on August 2, 9 and 16, followed by Brooklyn and the Bronx on August 23.
The Summer Streets are in addition to what the city calls "Open Streets" throughout the year.
NYC Summer Streets comes to Queens this Saturday
Vernon Boulevard will be closed from 44th Drive in Long Island City to 30th Road in Astoria.
This location will feature performances from several cultural organizations, as well as yoga and Zumba classes. There will also be a "NYRR Start Line Series," where people can run or walk a 2.5-mile course, and public art will be on display.
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:
- Vernon Boulevard between Main Avenue and 30th Drive
- Vernon Boulevard between 44th Drive and 45th Avenue
- Main Avenue / Astoria Boulevard between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- Welling Court between Main Avenue and 30th Avenue
- 12th Street between Astoria Boulevard and 30th Avenue
- 21st Street between Astoria Boulevard and 45th Avenue
- 28th Avenue between Astoria Boulevard and 21st Street
- 29th Avenue between 12th Street and 21st Street
- 30th Avenue between Main Avenue and 21st Street
- 30th Road between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 30th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 31st Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 31st Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- Broadway between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 33rd Road between Vernon Boulevard and 12th Street
- 34th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 35th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 36th Avenue between Roosevelt Island Bridge and 21st Street
- 37th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 38th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 40th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- Queens Plaza South between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 43rd Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 43rd Road between Vernon Boulevard and 12th Street
- 44th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 44th Road between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 44th Drive between Dead End and 21st Street
- 45th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
NYC Summer Streets on Staten Island
The Staten Island location is along Forest Avenue in West Brighton. The roadway will be closed from Elizabeth Street to Bard Avenue.
This location will also have performances from different groups, including the Staten Island Musical Steppers and Richmond County Orchestra, as well as public art.
These streets will be closed around the area:
- Clove Road between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard
- Broadway between Richmond Terrace and Clove Road
- North Burgher Avenue and Richmond Terrace and Blaine Court
- Bement Avenue between Richmond Terrace and Clove Road
- Bard Avenue between Richmond Terrace and Clove Road
- Castleton Avenue between Hart Boulevard Clove Road
- Henderson Avenue between Alaska Street and Clinton Avenue
- Cary Avenue (Entire Length) between Dead End/Oakland Avenue and Clove Road
- Oakland Avenue between Castleton Avenue and Morrison Avenue
- Pelton Avenue between Castleton Avenue and Morrison Avenue
- Regan Avenue between Dekay Street and Forest Avenue
- Davis Avenue between Dekay Street and Morrison Avenue
- North Mada Avenue between Forest Avenue and Dekay Street
- Lawrence Avenue between Forest Avenue and Morrison Avenue
CLICK HERE for the complete Summer Streets maps and more information.