NYC Summer Streets 2025 start this Saturday. Maps show which blocks will be car-free.

More than 20 miles of car-free streets coming during NYC's Summer Streets program

More than 20 miles of car-free streets coming during NYC's Summer Streets program

More than 20 miles of car-free streets coming during NYC's Summer Streets program

New York City's Summer Streets program returns this weekend, starting in Queens and Staten Island.

Several blocks will be shut down to vehicle traffic on Saturday for people to enjoy car-free time outside.

Visitors can expect live entertainment, fitness and art activities for the whole family. Lyft is also offering free Citi Bike day passes with the promo code: LYFTSUMMER25.

The city's Summer Streets program has been around since 2008 and it continues to expand. This year, the Manhattan location will stretch the entire length of the borough, from Inwood to the Brooklyn Bridge.

When are NYC Summer Streets for 2025?

The first weekend kicks off this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers say it's rain or shine.

Manhattan is up next on August 2, 9 and 16, followed by Brooklyn and the Bronx on August 23.

The Summer Streets are in addition to what the city calls "Open Streets" throughout the year.

NYC Summer Streets comes to Queens this Saturday

NYC Summer Streets return to Queens on Saturday, July 26, 2025. CBS News New York

Vernon Boulevard will be closed from 44th Drive in Long Island City to 30th Road in Astoria.

This location will feature performances from several cultural organizations, as well as yoga and Zumba classes. There will also be a "NYRR Start Line Series," where people can run or walk a 2.5-mile course, and public art will be on display.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Vernon Boulevard between Main Avenue and 30th Drive

Vernon Boulevard between 44th Drive and 45th Avenue

Main Avenue / Astoria Boulevard between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

Welling Court between Main Avenue and 30th Avenue

12th Street between Astoria Boulevard and 30th Avenue

21st Street between Astoria Boulevard and 45th Avenue

28th Avenue between Astoria Boulevard and 21st Street

29th Avenue between 12th Street and 21st Street

30th Avenue between Main Avenue and 21st Street

30th Road between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

30th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

31st Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

31st Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

Broadway between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

33rd Road between Vernon Boulevard and 12th Street

34th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

35th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

36th Avenue between Roosevelt Island Bridge and 21st Street

37th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

38th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

40th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

Queens Plaza South between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

43rd Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

43rd Road between Vernon Boulevard and 12th Street

44th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

44th Road between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

44th Drive between Dead End and 21st Street

45th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street



NYC Summer Streets on Staten Island

NYC Summer Streets return to Staten Island on July 2026, 2025. CBS News New York

The Staten Island location is along Forest Avenue in West Brighton. The roadway will be closed from Elizabeth Street to Bard Avenue.

This location will also have performances from different groups, including the Staten Island Musical Steppers and Richmond County Orchestra, as well as public art.

These streets will be closed around the area:

Clove Road between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard

Broadway between Richmond Terrace and Clove Road

North Burgher Avenue and Richmond Terrace and Blaine Court

Bement Avenue between Richmond Terrace and Clove Road

Bard Avenue between Richmond Terrace and Clove Road

Castleton Avenue between Hart Boulevard Clove Road

Henderson Avenue between Alaska Street and Clinton Avenue

Cary Avenue (Entire Length) between Dead End/Oakland Avenue and Clove Road

Oakland Avenue between Castleton Avenue and Morrison Avenue

Pelton Avenue between Castleton Avenue and Morrison Avenue

Regan Avenue between Dekay Street and Forest Avenue

Davis Avenue between Dekay Street and Morrison Avenue

North Mada Avenue between Forest Avenue and Dekay Street

Lawrence Avenue between Forest Avenue and Morrison Avenue

CLICK HERE for the complete Summer Streets maps and more information.