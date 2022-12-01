Suffolk OTB brings Christmas cheer to those serving overseas through Trees for Troops program

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- The Suffolk OTB is partnering with the Marines' Toys for Tots drive to bring Christmas cheer to the troops.

They will be shipping some 500 live trees to military bases as part of the Trees for Troops program.

"We always thank our veterans and our troops during the course of the year, but it's most important, I think, during the holiday season. So many of them are overseas, serving places away from their families, so what we are doing today is a little thank you," said Suffolk OTB incoming president and CEO Phil Boyle.

Organizers say just as the Toys for Tots program puts smiles on the faces of kids, Trees for Troops will do the same for those serving overseas and here at home.