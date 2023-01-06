Officers stabbed responding to Medford domestic dispute released from Stony Brook University Hospital

STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- There was a sea of blue as two Suffolk County Police officers were released from the hospital Friday, 10 days after they were stabbed while responding to a domestic dispute.

Hundreds gathered outside Stony Brook University Hospital, bagpipes played and helicopters swooshed in to honor the heartwarming outcome to a life-threatening confrontation.

"I'm not sure if everybody understands the magnitude of this walkout," said Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. "These officers are absolute heroes, angels in blue."

Officer Brendon Gallagher pushed Officer Raymond Stock, whose 31-weeks pregnant wife was at his side.

"These officers did not know that they would be responding to a call, they would be attacked and stabbed multiple times," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

On Dec. 28 in Medford, an armed domestic menacing suspect turned on the responding officers. It was dire from the get go.

"When someone is coming at you with a bowie knife, a huge knife, plunging it into you," said Dr. James Vosswinkle, trauma chief at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Stock was stabbed in the neck, chest and groin. Despite paralyzed vocal cords, he can regain speech.

Gallagher was stabbed in the ribs. His bulletproof vest protected his heart.

"Because of an expedient, ideal, perfect chain of events, both officers are alive," said Vosswinkle.

Enrique Lopez, the suspect, had been creating disturbances at his condo complex, according to neighbors. He lived in a home for people with disabilities and mental health conditions.

Lopez, 56, was shot and killed by the officers during the confrontation.

"It's a very difficult situation when a case worker is calling you because they can't control the situation," said Suffolk PBA President Noel DiGerolamo.

The department said the shooting was justified.